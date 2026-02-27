Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,111 Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 20.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $236,810,000 after buying an additional 665,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 146,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

