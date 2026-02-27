Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1,219.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 771,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 214,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 513,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 530,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $29.14 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

