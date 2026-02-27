Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 407.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 252.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT opened at $207.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $82.79 and a 12 month high of $261.62.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.