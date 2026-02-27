First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 221,592 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the January 29th total of 438,809 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 847,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 360.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

