Short Interest in CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Declines By 49.6%

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 551 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the January 29th total of 1,094 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CMC Markets Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCMMF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets is a global provider of online trading and spread betting services, headquartered in London, England. The company offers retail and institutional investors access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including contracts for difference (CFDs), foreign exchange (FX) products, spread bets, share dealing, futures, options and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Through its proprietary trading platform and mobile applications, CMC Markets delivers real-time pricing, charting tools and risk-management features designed to support active trading strategies and longer-term investment objectives.

Founded in 1989 by Peter Cruddas, CMC Markets has evolved into one of the industry’s leading multi-asset trading businesses.

