Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Stock Price Up 28.9% – Here’s Why

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) traded up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6053.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -1.11.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the identification and advancement of copper, gold and associated mineral projects. The company’s primary asset is the Haquira copper-gold porphyry project located in the Ayacucho region of southern Peru. Haquira lies within a well-known mineral belt and has been the subject of multiple exploration stages, including geophysical surveys and diamond drilling, which have delineated extensive polymetallic mineralization.

At Haquira, Pacific Booker Minerals has concentrated on delineating bulk-tonnage copper-gold resources within porphyry-style mineralization.

