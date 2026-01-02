Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNARF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: MNARF) is an open-ended real estate investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of multi-residential rental properties. Through its sponsor, Morguard Corporation, the trust focuses on acquiring, developing and managing apartment communities in key North American markets. Its asset mix spans mid-rise and high-rise buildings as well as purpose-built rental communities designed to serve a broad tenant base, from young professionals to families and seniors.

The trust leverages the property management and leasing capabilities of Morguard’s in-house team, providing services that include marketing, maintenance and tenant relations.

