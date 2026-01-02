VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Short Interest Update

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,983 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 26,094 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,113 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOB opened at $50.67 on Friday. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

Institutional Trading of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOB. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOB was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

