Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,115,908 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 6,002,126 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,580,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,580,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of SEGG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 6,228,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,513,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 2,270.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEGG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lottery.com in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lottery.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: SEGG) operates a digital platform designed to streamline lottery participation by enabling users to purchase entries into state-regulated lotteries via mobile devices or the web. The company’s flagship mobile application and website serve as a gateway for consumers to participate in Powerball®, Mega Millions® and a range of other national and regional lottery drawings. Through partnerships with lottery providers, Lottery.com handles ticket procurement, secure storage and digital delivery of scanned tickets, offering a convenient alternative to traditional retail purchase.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Lottery.com has expanded its footprint beyond the United States, exploring opportunities in international markets such as Mexico and select European jurisdictions.

