Playtech (LON:PTEC) Trading Up 10.2% – Time to Buy?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354.50 and last traded at GBX 351.50. 1,682,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,554,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.

PTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 405 to GBX 240 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Playtech from GBX 433 to GBX 390 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £992.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 322.89.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

