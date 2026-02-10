Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EGLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EGLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 15 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 444 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 U.S. Revenue Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.