Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Masco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.
Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat expectations at $0.82 vs. a $0.78 consensus, suggesting operating leverage and cost control helped margins. Masco (MAS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Masco raised its quarterly dividend to $0.32 (a ~3.2% increase), supporting the income story and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Record Feb 20; payable Mar 9.)
- Positive Sentiment: Management provided FY?2026 EPS guidance of $4.10–$4.30, roughly centered on Street expectations (~$4.18), which reduces near?term forecast risk. Business Wire: Masco Reports Q4 and 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released detailed results, slides and the conference call transcript for investors to review management’s commentary on segments and margins. Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Segment performance was mixed: Plumbing Products showed growth while other segments moderated — important detail for investors tracking end?market exposure. Business Wire: Segment Results
- Negative Sentiment: Net sales missed estimates ($1.79B reported vs. ~$1.82B expected) and were down ~2% YoY, raising questions about demand trends and near?term top?line momentum. Masco Stock Up on Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS declined from $0.89 a year ago to $0.82, reflecting weaker demand and/or mix — a reminder growth is not yet stable. Company Press Release / Slide Deck
Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.
The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.
