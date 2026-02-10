Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Masco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded up $6.21 on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Masco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Masco Company Profile

Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.