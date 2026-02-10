Short Interest in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Declines By 82.3%

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,261 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. 94,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,778. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

