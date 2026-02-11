Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,657 shares, an increase of 516.4% from the January 15th total of 9,840 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 465,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Galaxy Payroll Group Stock Performance

Shares of GLXG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Galaxy Payroll Group has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galaxy Payroll Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

Galaxy Payroll Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLXG) is a provider of payroll and human capital management services designed for small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Utilizing a combination of proprietary technology and dedicated payroll professionals, the company delivers solutions aimed at streamlining payroll operations, mitigating compliance risk and reducing administrative workload for its clients.

The company’s service offerings encompass cloud-based payroll processing, automated tax filing and reporting, garnishment administration, and comprehensive compliance management.

