Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the January 15th total of 10,445 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Remy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 24,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Remy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REMYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

