Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.50.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.21. 70,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,235. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $325.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and margin expansion: AEIS reported Q4 EPS $1.94 vs. ~ $1.76 consensus and revenue $489.4M (up 17.8% y/y). Management highlighted Data Center Computing strength and margin improvement — a direct fundamental catalyst supporting higher valuation. Read More.

Q4 beat and margin expansion: AEIS reported Q4 EPS $1.94 vs. ~ $1.76 consensus and revenue $489.4M (up 17.8% y/y). Management highlighted Data Center Computing strength and margin improvement — a direct fundamental catalyst supporting higher valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q1 guidance: Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.69–$2.19 and revenue guidance $480M–$520M, both above Street estimates — this upgrades near?term growth visibility and reduces forecasting risk. Read More.

Raised Q1 guidance: Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.69–$2.19 and revenue guidance $480M–$520M, both above Street estimates — this upgrades near?term growth visibility and reduces forecasting risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms (Needham, KeyCorp, Wells Fargo, others) raised price targets and forecasts after the quarter — supportive for sentiment and institutional demand. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms (Needham, KeyCorp, Wells Fargo, others) raised price targets and forecasts after the quarter — supportive for sentiment and institutional demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI / data?center tailwinds signaled on the earnings call: Management and transcripts highlight strong AI?driven demand for power conversion in data centers — a structural growth narrative that investors prize. Read More.

AI / data?center tailwinds signaled on the earnings call: Management and transcripts highlight strong AI?driven demand for power conversion in data centers — a structural growth narrative that investors prize. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor roadshow activity: AEIS will appear at several investor conferences (Citi, Susquehanna, Morgan Stanley) later this month — useful for liquidity and analyst coverage but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Investor roadshow activity: AEIS will appear at several investor conferences (Citi, Susquehanna, Morgan Stanley) later this month — useful for liquidity and analyst coverage but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest notes appear unreliable: recent reports show odd/zero short?interest figures (likely a data anomaly) and do not currently signal a material positioning risk.

Short interest notes appear unreliable: recent reports show odd/zero short?interest figures (likely a data anomaly) and do not currently signal a material positioning risk. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concern: Coverage pieces note AEIS’s valuation remains elevated after the rally — a higher P/E (currently elevated vs. peers) increases sensitivity to any slip in execution or guidance. Read More.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.