Head-To-Head Review: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR)

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and Uxin”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir $3.62 million 15.52 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Uxin $190.40 million 3.65 -$11.18 million ($0.20) -18.50

Volatility and Risk

Ealixir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

Ealixir has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir 0.98% N/A N/A Uxin -10.66% N/A -8.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ealixir and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 0.00 Uxin 1 0 1 0 2.00

Uxin has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than Ealixir.

Summary

Uxin beats Ealixir on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc. operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

