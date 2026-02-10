Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Expands By 771.6%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,296 shares, an increase of 771.6% from the January 15th total of 1,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Highlands REIT Stock Performance
HHDS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 4,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 17.56. Highlands REIT has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Highlands REIT Company Profile
