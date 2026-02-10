Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Expands By 771.6%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,296 shares, an increase of 771.6% from the January 15th total of 1,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,015 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

HHDS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 4,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 17.56. Highlands REIT has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

