Short Interest in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Expands By 490.2%

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,747 shares, an increase of 490.2% from the January 15th total of 296 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,833 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,833 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS JUVF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial, Inc (OTCMKTS: JUVF) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Juniata Valley Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. Its product offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, residential mortgages, and agricultural finance solutions tailored to the needs of local producers.

In addition to traditional banking services, Juniata Valley Financial delivers treasury management, online and mobile banking, and trust and wealth management services aimed at helping customers manage liquidity, process payments and plan for long-term financial goals.

