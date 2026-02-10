Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Down 93.5% in January

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 790 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 12,090 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Luvu Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS LUVU traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 52,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc (OTCMKTS: LUVU) is a public holding company that operates a multi-channel grocery and consumer products distribution platform under the Angel Food Ministries brand. Through a network of community partner sites such as churches and civic centers, the company offers consumers access to branded grocery staples, fresh and frozen foods, home and personal care products at competitive prices.

The Angel Food Ministries division was originally founded in 1994 to provide affordable groceries in underserved communities.

