Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Short Interest Update

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 12 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MOPHY traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.45. Monadelphous Group has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.29.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group is an Australian-based engineering and construction firm specializing in maintenance, fabrication and industrial services for the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors. Founded in 1972 in Perth, the company has built a reputation for delivering heavy-engineering solutions, including structural steelwork, piping fabrication and on-site commissioning. Its core capabilities encompass mechanical maintenance, shutdown services and project delivery for upstream oil and gas facilities, mining operations and power generation plants.

The company’s service offering extends from front-end engineering design through to detailed fabrication, installation and long-term asset support.

