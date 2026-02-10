Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Grows By 707.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,535 shares, an increase of 707.9% from the January 15th total of 190 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Signify Stock Up 6.6%

PHPPY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Signify has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

About Signify

Signify N.V. (OTCMKTS: PHPPY) is a global leader in lighting solutions, specializing in connected LED products, systems and services. Originating from the lighting division of Koninklijke Philips N.V., the company began operations as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 under the name Signify. Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Signify leverages over a century of lighting innovation and maintains a broad portfolio of conventional and LED-based solutions tailored to both professional and consumer markets.

Signify’s core product offerings include LED lamps and luminaires, smart lighting systems such as Philips Hue, and Internet of Things–enabled platforms that enable energy-efficient, customizable illumination.

