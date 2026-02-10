Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,010 shares, an increase of 810.4% from the January 15th total of 4,395 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 271,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 90,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henkel AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

