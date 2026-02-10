ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,513 shares, a growth of 900.9% from the January 15th total of 351 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LRGE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF has a one year low of $60.72 and a one year high of $87.29.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 602,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,644,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 909.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.