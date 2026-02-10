iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,287 shares, an increase of 941.4% from the January 15th total of 2,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBIC remained flat at $25.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 143,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026. IBIC was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

