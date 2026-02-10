Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Short Interest Update

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,521 shares, a growth of 1,065.7% from the January 15th total of 731 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,897 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,897 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%
LRGG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,261. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $30.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86.
Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.0%.
Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Company Profile
The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.
