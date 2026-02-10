Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Short Interest Update

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,521 shares, a growth of 1,065.7% from the January 15th total of 731 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,897 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,897 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

LRGG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,261. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $30.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $339.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,595,000. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 529,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

