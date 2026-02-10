Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Drops By 79.3%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,073,696 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 34,231,784 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,589,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,589,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.01. 9,922,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,640,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $58.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,373,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,374,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,682 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,224,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,205,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,486 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

