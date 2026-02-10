VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Short Interest Update

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,770 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 53,636 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,866. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000.

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOB was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

