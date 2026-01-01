Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and traded as high as $55.00. Astronics shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 664 shares.

Astronics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -602.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

