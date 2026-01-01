Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beta Bionics (BBNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beta Bionics (NASDAQ: BBNX):

12/29/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Beta Bionics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Beta Bionics was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/15/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other Beta Bionics news, Director Maria Palasis sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $37,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,821.31. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Lezack sold 1,406 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $37,779.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,427.67. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,284 shares of company stock valued at $256,731 in the last 90 days.

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual?hormone modes.

