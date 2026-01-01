Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beta Bionics (BBNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beta Bionics (NASDAQ: BBNX):
- 12/29/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/18/2025 – Beta Bionics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Beta Bionics was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 12/15/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Beta Bionics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity
In other Beta Bionics news, Director Maria Palasis sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $37,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,821.31. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Lezack sold 1,406 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $37,779.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,427.67. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,284 shares of company stock valued at $256,731 in the last 90 days.
At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual?hormone modes.
