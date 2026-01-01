Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and traded as low as $41.85. Arcadis shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 200 shares.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) is a global design, engineering and consultancy firm specializing in the natural and built environment. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company delivers comprehensive solutions across the full project lifecycle, encompassing planning, design, construction management and operations. Its multidisciplinary teams work closely with public agencies, private developers and industrial clients to address complex challenges in infrastructure, water, environment and buildings.

Key service areas include urban development, transportation and infrastructure engineering, water resource management and environmental remediation.

