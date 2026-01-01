Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA) Increases Dividend to $1.79 Per Share

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.791 per share on Sunday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a 0.6% increase from Judo Capital’s previous interim dividend of $1.78.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

