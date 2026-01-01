Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50.
Clime Capital Company Profile
