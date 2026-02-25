KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $61,890.75 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Sweeny sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $61,890.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,836.71. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 751,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $797.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small?molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

