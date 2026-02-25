Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Anne Mehlman Sells 12,145 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Crocs Stock Performance
CROX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $96.69. 1,435,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,546. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $122.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.
Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.
