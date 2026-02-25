Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 41,557 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $7,689,707.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,812,038.08. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NET traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.21 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.56.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 693.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Positive Sentiment: Product differentiation — Cloudflare says its Cloudflare One SASE platform is the first to support modern post?quantum encryption, a security and compliance advantage that can help win enterprise deals and justify premium pricing. Read More.

Product differentiation — Cloudflare says its Cloudflare One SASE platform is the first to support modern post?quantum encryption, a security and compliance advantage that can help win enterprise deals and justify premium pricing. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial partnership — Cloudflare announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard to build small?business tools, which could accelerate SMB adoption and expand go?to?market reach. Read More.

Commercial partnership — Cloudflare announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard to build small?business tools, which could accelerate SMB adoption and expand go?to?market reach. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals — recent quarterly results showed a small EPS beat and ~34% revenue growth year?over?year, supporting growth expectations despite negative margins (investors see revenue momentum as a tailwind).

Fundamentals — recent quarterly results showed a small EPS beat and ~34% revenue growth year?over?year, supporting growth expectations despite negative margins (investors see revenue momentum as a tailwind). Neutral Sentiment: Minor institutional buying — a modest 13F filing showed an increased position by an institutional investor, a limited vote of confidence but not large enough to change ownership dynamics materially. Read More.

Minor institutional buying — a modest 13F filing showed an increased position by an institutional investor, a limited vote of confidence but not large enough to change ownership dynamics materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption fears — Anthropic’s new tool that scans code for vulnerabilities spooked the cybersecurity sector, prompting broad selling in security and networking names (Cloudflare was caught up in the selloff). Read More.

AI disruption fears — Anthropic’s new tool that scans code for vulnerabilities spooked the cybersecurity sector, prompting broad selling in security and networking names (Cloudflare was caught up in the selloff). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/tech risk — reports that the White House plans to raise global tariffs to 15% triggered risk?off flows in growth tech, which hit Cloudflare as investors reduced exposure to higher?beta names. Read More.

Macro/tech risk — reports that the White House plans to raise global tariffs to 15% triggered risk?off flows in growth tech, which hit Cloudflare as investors reduced exposure to higher?beta names. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — COO Michelle Zatlyn sold large blocks of shares across Feb. 19–23, substantially reducing her stake; heavy insider sales can increase perceived near?term supply and weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling — COO Michelle Zatlyn sold large blocks of shares across Feb. 19–23, substantially reducing her stake; heavy insider sales can increase perceived near?term supply and weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline skepticism — opinion/analysis pieces question whether new LLMs (e.g., Claude) will commoditize parts of Cloudflare’s security stack, adding uncertainty about long?term pricing power. Read More.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

