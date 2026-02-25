David Glazer Sells 17,438 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PLTR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,048,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $307.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. CICC Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

