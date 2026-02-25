David Glazer Sells 17,438 Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of PLTR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,048,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $307.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DISA granted Palantir Impact Level 6 provisional authorization for PFCS Forward, allowing deployment of Palantir’s stack in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments — a strategic win that expands TAM and supports government revenue durability. Palantir Just Opened a New DoD Door—What Changes Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir signed a large U.S. Department of Homeland Security software agreement (reported as ~$1B scope) and announced a Rackspace partnership to deploy Foundry/AIP — both bolster commercial/government pipeline and recurring revenue prospects. Palantir’s DHS Deal And Rackspace Tie Up Contrast With European Pushback
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho and other boutiques have turned bullish, arguing Palantir is in a “category of one” with strong margin expansion— analyst praise that can support upside if momentum returns. Palantir is in a ‘category of one.’ Why Mizuho says you should buy PLTR stock now.
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/bull-case writeups (Zacks, Motley Fool, MarketBeat) highlight strong earnings, guidance and AIP adoption — supportive long-term, but not enough on their own to stop near?term selling given valuation and market context. Palantir and 2 High-Momentum Stocks to Buy Now for Big Gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst/opinion pieces debate valuation (overvalued vs. dirt?cheap). These generate trading interest but produce mixed signals for near?term price direction. Is Palantir Stock Overvalued or Dirt Cheap? The Answer Might Blow Your Mind.
- Negative Sentiment: Large headline pullbacks — articles citing a 35–38% fall from recent highs — are amplifying fear and triggering technical selling after a steep rally, pressuring short?term price action. Palantir Stock Drops 38%. Should You Buy PLTR for 2026 or Stay Away?
- Negative Sentiment: Governance and legal headlines (criticism from high?profile short sellers, lawsuits in Europe, and removal from some institutional lists) are creating investor uncertainty around insider behavior and geopolitical/regulatory exposure. Why Are Palantir Technologies Shares Sliding Tuesday?
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term technical/market risk: PLTR’s high beta makes it vulnerable to broader AI/tech earnings swings and profit-taking; some analysts warn the stock is priced for near?perfect execution. Palantir Technologies: Even This Plunge Doesn’t Make Shares Investment-Worthy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
