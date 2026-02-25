Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 2,704 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $361,578.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,144.80. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. 47,000,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,048,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $307.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

