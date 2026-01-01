Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Unhedged – Active ETF (ASX:DGCE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.16

Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Unhedged – Active ETF (ASX:DGCE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Sunday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 54.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 1st.
Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Unhedged – Active ETF Price Performance
About Dimensional Global Core Equity Trust Unhedged – Active ETF
Global equities with tilt towards small companies and value companies (Unhedged)
Further Reading
