TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) CFO Shane Kapral Sells 616 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,490. This trade represents a 38.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $128,134.16.

On Monday, February 9th, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $130,308.64.

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.04, for a total value of $124,456.64.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Kapral sold 615 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $124,672.80.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $250,051.24.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Kapral sold 613 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $124,911.01.

On Monday, January 12th, Shane Kapral sold 749 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $148,923.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Shane Kapral sold 224 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.47, for a total transaction of $45,129.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Shane Kapral sold 1,946 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $397,392.66.

On Monday, December 29th, Shane Kapral sold 253 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $54,739.08.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.65. 763,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,512. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.20.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

