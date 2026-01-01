Mather Group LLC. Sells 17,424 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $37,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DFAI opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

