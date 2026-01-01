Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,150 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 11,343 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REGCO opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.46 million during the quarter.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

About Regency Centers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored shopping centers throughout the United States. The company specializes in open-air retail properties centered around daily needs retailers such as national and regional grocers, pharmacy chains and service-oriented tenants. Regency manages both stabilized portfolios and development pipelines, offering leasing, marketing, facilities management and redevelopment services to optimize occupancy and tenant mix.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers maintains a presence in more than 30 major metropolitan markets, with concentration in the Southeast, Texas, Southern California and select Midwestern and West Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.