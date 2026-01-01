RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 94426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

RealReal Stock Down 1.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.68.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,619 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $243,164.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 499,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,400.90. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 97,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,267,290.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,604,178 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,564.68. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,823,249 shares of company stock valued at $209,258,341. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

