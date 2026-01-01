Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800,668 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 1,438,108 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 981,991 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 981,991 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,798,000 after buying an additional 179,646 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2,996.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 238,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after buying an additional 230,880 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $445.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.32. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $435.42 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.