Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading 38.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 38.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 616,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 231,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Minnova Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.01.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014.

