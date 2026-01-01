SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,166,000 after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares in the last quarter.

BIL opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

