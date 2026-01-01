Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Lessened by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,750,951 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Palantir Technologies News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Accenture formed the Accenture Palantir Business Group to accelerate delivery of enterprise AI and data solutions with Palantir — a partnership that can drive faster enterprise deployments and channel sales growth. Accenture and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Form Accenture Palantir Business Group
- Positive Sentiment: Industry writeups celebrate Palantir’s 2025 pivot from a “meme”/government name to a market leader in enterprise AI, reinforcing the narrative that AIP adoption is driving outsized revenue and multiple expansion potential. Palantir: From Meme Stock To Market Leader In 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Sector commentary lists Palantir as one of 2025’s biggest AI winners — useful for sentiment and fund flows into tech/AI buckets that can sustain demand for the stock. (Sector summary provided in the feed.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and research pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, others) highlight strong revenue growth, improving margins and ROE, which support a bullish medium?term thesis — but many also note high multiples. Here’s Why Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile short activity: Michael Burry has placed bets against Palantir, signaling conviction from a well?known short investor and adding downward pressure on sentiment. The Big Short’s Michael Burry takes on the Big Tech bulls, but holds fire on this cult favorite.
- Negative Sentiment: Some Wall Street commentators and analysts warn of large downside in 2026 based on rich valuation (Palantir trades at very high multiples), which increases near?term volatility risk. 2 Popular AI Stocks to Sell Before They Drop 50% and 72% in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Options and short?term flows: option traders showed moderately bearish positioning and the shares recently pulled back after breaking technical support — signs of near?term pressure. Option traders moderately bearish in Palantir Technologies
- Negative Sentiment: Founder/insider headlines: CEO Alex Karp’s $120M Aspen?area real estate purchase may attract media attention (noise) but has limited direct impact on fundamentals; could create short?term optics noise. Palantir CEO Alex Karp nabs Aspen-area ranch for $120M
Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7%
PLTR opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
