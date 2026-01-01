Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Lessened by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,750,951 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

