Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 507,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $98.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

