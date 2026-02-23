Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on March 12th

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 10.0% increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BLX stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

