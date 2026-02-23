Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,937 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 9.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $52,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.34 billion, a PE ratio of 214.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,436. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.