Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,937 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 9.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $52,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho and other analysts upgraded PLTR, citing stronger AI growth prospects and better near-term visibility; that analyst lift is supporting buying interest. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a new ~ $1 billion government deal and its Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) Forward received a DoD authorization that streamlines deployment for defense customers — both boost visibility into large, recurring government revenue. Palantir Landed Its Next $1 Billion Deal
- Positive Sentiment: A U.S. judge temporarily blocked former Palantir staffers from poaching employees for a rival AI firm, protecting Palantir’s human capital and reducing near-term competitive risk. US judge blocks ex-Palantir staffers from poaching workers for new AI firm
- Neutral Sentiment: ISG launched a study of Palantir ecosystem partners (consulting, implementation and AI analytics) — this highlights partner traction but is an indirect catalyst for PLTR revenue. ISG to Assess Palantir Ecosystem Partners
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner headlines (Rackspace’s huge rally after an AI tie-up with Palantir) are driving wider attention to PLTR but the move mainly benefits the partner’s stock and may not immediately change Palantir fundamentals. Rackspace Surges Another 50% Higher on Palantir AI Partnership Hype
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism from Michael Burry and media attention on CEO Alex Karp’s disclosed ~$17M private-jet bill have raised corporate-governance concerns and sparked negative headlines that can pressure the stock multiple. Palantir’s stock has dropped a third from its peak. Michael Burry has a new line of attack.
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term pressure from a legal dispute with Percepta and continued media scrutiny about executive expenses are keeping volatility elevated and could weigh on sentiment while headlines persist. What’s Going On With Palantir Stock Friday?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader software/AI rotation and a pullback in high-growth names have pushed PLTR lower year-to-date; even with improving fundamentals, elevated valuation and sector sentiment remain risk factors. Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.34 billion, a PE ratio of 214.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,436. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
